Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $131.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NTUS traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.65. 282,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,649. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $210,813.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,829.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

