Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Holdings Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,111 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Navient by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72,238 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Navient by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NAVI opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 13.16. Navient Corp has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

