Nectar (NEC) 1-Day Volume Hits $147.00

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, Nectar has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Nectar has a market cap of $5.16 million and $147.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000641 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $24.43, $7.50 and $18.94.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar Profile

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a.

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $13.77, $24.43, $50.98, $32.15, $24.68, $51.55, $5.60, $10.39, $7.50, $18.94 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

