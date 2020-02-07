Needham & Company LLC Increases Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Price Target to $56.00

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on VRTU. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Shares of VRTU stock traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,492. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.63. Virtusa has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.77 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtusa will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $321,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at $30,291,219.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $27,793.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,514.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,853. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 25.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,305,000 after purchasing an additional 201,912 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Virtusa by 18.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,165,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,985,000 after acquiring an additional 183,318 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtusa by 37.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 523,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 143,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Virtusa by 948.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 138,858 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtusa by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 244,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,068,000 after acquiring an additional 108,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.