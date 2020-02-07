NEM (XEM) Market Cap Reaches $530.85 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, NEM has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. NEM has a total market cap of $530.85 million and approximately $49.18 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Livecoin, COSS and HitBTC.

NEM Profile

Get NEM alerts:

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NEM

NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Bitbns, Zaif, Cryptomate, Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Koineks, OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger, Liquid, Kryptono, Bithumb, Coinsuper, Livecoin, YoBit, Crex24, Huobi, B2BX, Indodax, COSS, Iquant, Exrates, OKEx, Kuna, Binance, BTC Trade UA and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.