NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) Given “Hold” Rating at BWS Financial

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BWS Financial in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $27.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s previous close.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Get NetGear alerts:

Shares of NetGear stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NetGear has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $782.03 million, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $252.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NetGear will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $66,660.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NetGear by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,993,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,872,000 after acquiring an additional 543,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NetGear by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 39,724 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in NetGear by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NetGear by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.