New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $18,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 9.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 80.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

NYSE:EDU traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.40. 90,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,321. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $73.63 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDU. ValuEngine cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.87.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.