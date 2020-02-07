Newell Brands (NWL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NWL opened at $20.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newell Brands has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $22.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

