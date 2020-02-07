Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,039 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $46,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $27,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,843.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,070 shares of company stock worth $1,871,414. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. B. Riley lowered their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,691,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,909,098. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.