NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $2,211.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24, Exrates and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00755091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007825 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.