Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Announces Earnings Results

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.

NICK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. 1,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,321. The stock has a market cap of $105.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.44. Nicholas Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp bought 20,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $196,106.40. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson bought 15,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $141,267.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.