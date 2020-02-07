Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

NYSE NKE opened at $99.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

