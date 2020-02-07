NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have trended somewhat negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NINTENDO LTD/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of -1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected NINTENDO LTD/ADR’s score:

NINTENDO LTD/ADR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.33. 366,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,937. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.90. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTDOY. Morgan Stanley cut NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NINTENDO LTD/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

About NINTENDO LTD/ADR

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

