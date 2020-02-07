NOIA Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $61,130.00 (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. NOIA Network has a market cap of $1.83 million and $61,130.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,203,241 tokens. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

