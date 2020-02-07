Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Nokia Oyj updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.22-0.33 EPS and its FY20 guidance to EUR0.20-0.30 EPS.

Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 102,469,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,871,892. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $4.20 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

