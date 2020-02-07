Northcoast Research Comments on ScanSource, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) – Northcoast Research dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ScanSource in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ScanSource’s FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $989.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.77. 671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,530. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18. ScanSource has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $35,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the third quarter worth $241,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

