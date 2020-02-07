Northcoast Research Weighs in on Cabot Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cabot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBT. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.95. 3,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47. Cabot has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cabot by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the third quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Cabot in the third quarter worth approximately $7,176,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Cabot by 4.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 390,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.