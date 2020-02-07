nOS (NOS) Reaches Market Cap of $829,022.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. nOS has a market capitalization of $829,022.00 and approximately $40,589.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, nOS has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One nOS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.59 or 0.03006720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00219376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00033673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00129446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform. nOS’s official website is nos.io. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

