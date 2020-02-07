Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $363.40 Million

Analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will report sales of $363.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $356.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $370.00 million. Nuance Communications reported sales of $450.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $22.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $220,536.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $239,116.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

