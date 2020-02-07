NULS (NULS) Price Up 16.6% This Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. NULS has a market capitalization of $24.59 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003436 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, DragonEX, Bit-Z and CoinBene. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.03 or 0.03020994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00217689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00127088 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, QBTC, ChaoEX, Kucoin, CoinBene, Binance, OKEx and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

