Numeraire Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $13.85 million and $846,803.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for about $6.13 or 0.00062769 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.52 or 0.03014737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00215036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031589 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00132870 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,656 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,259,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.