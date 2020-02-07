Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) will report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.65). Nutanix reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 293.83% and a negative net margin of 61.10%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Nutanix from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Nutanix from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $389,788.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 39,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,395,715.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 490,391 shares of company stock worth $16,671,854. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

NTNX traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,566. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.36. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $54.68.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

