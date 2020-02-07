NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after purchasing an additional 336,468 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $249,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,807 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,292,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $304,015,000 after purchasing an additional 139,879 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,113,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $193,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $176,143,000 after purchasing an additional 358,730 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.96.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $254.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.83 billion, a PE ratio of 65.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $259.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

