NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,983 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 30.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,325 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 112.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.15.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,765 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $3.08 on Friday, hitting $132.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,522,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,865. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $85.38 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

