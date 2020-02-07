Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 85.42%. The company had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. 921,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $772.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

OCSL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Deborah Ann Gero bought 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 77,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $421,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,114,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,990 shares of company stock worth $68,348 and have sold 1,000,820 shares worth $5,343,549. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

