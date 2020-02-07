Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Oaktree Strategic Income had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 million.

NASDAQ OCSI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 48,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,952. Oaktree Strategic Income has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $245.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

OCSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Oaktree Strategic Income news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $47,075.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,080,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,473,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armen Panossian bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,720 and sold 29,789 shares valued at $226,586. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.