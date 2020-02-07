Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $49.52 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.4% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Alphabet by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Nomura boosted their price target on Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

GOOG traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,473.39. 264,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,598. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,414.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1,285.09. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,503.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,658,719 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,810 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

