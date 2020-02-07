Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.9% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,403 shares of company stock worth $5,300,632. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (down previously from ) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,338,784. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.28 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.53. The stock has a market cap of $601.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.