OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will announce $88.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.40 million and the highest is $91.10 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $73.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $364.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $356.00 million to $373.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $381.24 million, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $389.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $26.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

