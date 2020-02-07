ODEM Market Cap Hits $11.58 Million (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, ODEM has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0528 or 0.00000541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. ODEM has a total market cap of $11.58 million and approximately $566,747.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ODEM is odem.io. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

