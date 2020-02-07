ODUWA (OWC) Trading 26.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 28.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $374,088.00 and approximately $74,815.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00046962 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00064140 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000748 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00093191 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,767.27 or 1.00628289 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000640 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001362 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

