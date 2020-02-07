OKB Reaches 1-Day Volume of $138.12 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One OKB token can now be purchased for $3.73 or 0.00038219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. Over the last week, OKB has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $149.35 million and $138.12 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $573.56 or 0.05871102 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024911 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00129729 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003098 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010280 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

