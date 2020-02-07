Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS.

ODFL stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.59. The stock had a trading volume of 551,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,898. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $130.87 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $185.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.31.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

