Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock Position Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Olin worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Olin by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Olin by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 831,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,776 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Olin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,776,000 after buying an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Olin stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.09, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $151,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

