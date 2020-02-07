Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Head to Head Contrast

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of CubeSmart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CubeSmart has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Omega Healthcare Investors and CubeSmart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 0 5 3 0 2.38 CubeSmart 4 3 0 1 1.75

Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus target price of $43.48, indicating a potential upside of 2.17%. CubeSmart has a consensus target price of $33.08, indicating a potential upside of 4.43%. Given CubeSmart’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CubeSmart is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 87.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CubeSmart pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and CubeSmart has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Omega Healthcare Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and CubeSmart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $928.83 million 10.01 $281.58 million $3.07 13.86 CubeSmart $597.94 million 10.25 $163.89 million $1.64 19.32

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than CubeSmart. Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and CubeSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 36.73% 8.57% 3.85% CubeSmart 28.58% 9.98% 4.53%

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats CubeSmart on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

