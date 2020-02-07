ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 489,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in ONE Gas by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 480,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,162,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ONE Gas by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 472,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 73,644 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ONE Gas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 30.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after purchasing an additional 39,651 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

NYSE:OGS traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.45. 14,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,108. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.89. ONE Gas Inc has a 52-week low of $79.22 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.