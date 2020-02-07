Ontology Price Tops $0.86 on Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00008797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Hotbit, Upbit and BCEX. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $546.73 million and $139.52 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000513 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Indodax, HitBTC, Hotbit, Kucoin, OKEx, Upbit, BitMart, Gate.io, Huobi, Bibox, Koinex, Bitbns and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

