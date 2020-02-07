Open Platform (OPEN) Trading 20.3% Higher Over Last Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, Open Platform has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $836,305.00 and approximately $988.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.19 or 0.02998327 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00226162 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00032795 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00131944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.