Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 50,000 Shares

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Opko Health alerts:

On Thursday, January 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $142,000.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $81,500.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 22,262 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $34,728.72.

On Monday, January 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $153,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 75,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00.

NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. 1,278,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,639. Opko Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Opko Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,467,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after purchasing an additional 812,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Opko Health by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,898,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,461 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in Opko Health by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,003,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 910,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Opko Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,462,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,789,000. 21.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Opko Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.