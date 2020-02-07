Oppenheimer Boosts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIIB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.69.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $338.70. 2,204,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,449. Biogen has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.86. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Biogen will post 32.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,864,000 after purchasing an additional 292,927 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

