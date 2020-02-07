Oppenheimer Comments on Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.63. 3,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,948. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $129.22 and a fifty-two week high of $165.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 947,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,302,000 after purchasing an additional 406,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,706,000 after purchasing an additional 247,051 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 641,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,705,000 after acquiring an additional 72,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $142,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

