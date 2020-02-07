Origin Protocol Trading Up 134.5% This Week (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 134.5% higher against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $6.15 million and $79.19 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002686 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00039990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $577.46 or 0.05905422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024650 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00128749 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039343 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003136 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,406,404 tokens. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

