Origo Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.01 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Origo has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origo has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Origo token can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00039271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.43 or 0.05906278 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005208 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 102.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024230 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00127254 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039045 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003114 BTC.

About Origo

Origo (OGO) is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,908,836 tokens. Origo’s official website is origo.network. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

