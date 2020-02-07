Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 169.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,669 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.17% of Oshkosh worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $89.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Oshkosh Corp has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.02.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

In related news, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $148,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,024 shares of company stock worth $18,065,604. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

