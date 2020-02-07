Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.72% from the stock’s current price.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $32.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.75 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 543,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.07. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Ovintiv

