Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PPBI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of PPBI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.20. 4,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $109,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $794,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,679 shares of company stock worth $3,192,014 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 881,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,479,000 after acquiring an additional 68,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 32.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

