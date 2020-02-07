Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Stake Raised by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,975 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,158,096,000 after purchasing an additional 230,170 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PANW opened at $245.35 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $192.17 and a twelve month high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.79.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total transaction of $2,716,680.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,512 shares of company stock worth $6,387,999. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. First Analysis cut Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.48.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

