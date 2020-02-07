Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,782 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,114 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of Palo Alto Networks worth $83,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,096,000 after purchasing an additional 230,170 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $259,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANW opened at $245.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of -227.18 and a beta of 0.96. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $192.17 and a 12 month high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $503,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,143,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,512 shares of company stock worth $6,387,999. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.48.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

