Pandacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.00 (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. In the last week, Pandacoin has traded up 64.3% against the dollar. Pandacoin has a market capitalization of $955,895.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pandacoin alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin (PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pandacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pandacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.