Particl Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13,314.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, Particl has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and $13,314.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00007374 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000943 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,710,397 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Particl is particl.io.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

